Friday Apple Rumors: Apple May Kill iTunes Soon

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the death of iTunes. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

iTunes Death: A new rumor claims that Apple is going to kill off iTunes in the near future, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, the tech company is planning to retire the Mac app in favor of separate apps. This includes different apps for Music and TV. It was initially thought that AAPL would continue to support the iTunes app after these new apps launch, but this rumor claims that this won’t be the case.

iPhone Download: Anyone using an iPhone can now download larger apps without Wi-Fi, 9to5Mac notes. The company is now allowing users to download apps as large as 200MB over cellular data. This is a 50MB increase over the previous limit of 150MB. This is a strange limit to have on mobile devices, especially in the era of unlimited data plans.

Cable Recall: There’s a recall in place for Heyday Lightning cables, reports AppleInsider. These cables were sold by Target (NYSE: TGT ) and are being recalled due to potential dangers. Among these dangers are them being shock and fire hazards. The recall comes after several reports of just such issues from customers. This has the retail chain recalling 90,000 of the Lightning charging cables.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.