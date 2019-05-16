Welcome

Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple Ranks #3 on Fortune 500 List

Steam Link is now available on iOS devices

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) rumor mill today is news of . Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

daily apple rumors AAPLFortune 500: Apple takes the third spot on the most recent Fortune 500 list, reports Fortune. The list has tech company sitting in the third position with revenue of $265.595 billion for 2018. This has it moving up one position from where it was ranked in the previous year’s list. The companies that are above it on the list are Walmart (NYSE:WMT) at #1 and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) at #2.

Steam Link: Owners of iOS devices can finally download the Steam Link app, MacRumors notes. This app allows users to stream games from their computers to the mobile devices. It’s been around on Android for some time now, but was delayed on iOS. This was likely due to AAPL rejecting the app over it granting access to the another store from within the app. This goes against App Store guidelines.

China Boycott: Calls for boycotting Apple goods are heating up in China, reports AppleInsider. These calls for a boycott are coming from users online that are unhappy about the trade war between the U.S. and China. The calls are on the rise after President Donald Trump increased tariffs on many Chinese goods last week. Initial calls for boycotting AAPL started back in December 2018 and are picking up steam again with the tariff increase.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.
