Dollar General Earnings: DG Stock Climb on Q1 Beat

Dollar General earnings for the first quarter of the year have DG stock heading higher on Thursday.

Source: Shutterstock

Dollar General (NYSE: DG ) starts off its earnings report for the first quarter of 2019 with earnings per share of $1.48. This is an increase over the company’s earnings per share of $1.36 from the first quarter of 2018. It was also a blessing to DG stock by beating out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $1.39 for the period.

Net income reported in the Dollar General earnings report for the first quarter of the year comes in at $385.01 million. This is better than the company’s net income of $364.85 million reported in the same period of the year prior.

The Dollar General earnings report for the first quarter of 2019 also includes operating income of $512.24 million. That’s up from the retail company’s operating income of $490.18 million reported in the first quarter of the previous year.

Dollar General earnings for the first quarter of 2019 have revenue coming in at $6.62 billion. This is an improvement over the company’s revenue of $6.11 billion reported during the same time last year. It was also good news for DG stock by coming in above analysts’ revenue estimate of $6.56 billion for the quarter.

Dollar General also reiterates its outlook for the full year of 2019 in its most recent earnings report. The company still expects earnings per share ranging from $6.30 to $6.50. Wall Street is estimating earnings per share of $6.42 for the year.

DG stock was up 7% as of noon Thursday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.