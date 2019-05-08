Fossil (NASDAQ: FOSL ) reported its quarterly earnings results late on Wednesday, which included a loss that was several times narrower than it was during the same period a year ago, playing a role in lifting FOSL shares more than 8% after hours.

The Richardson, Texas-based watchmaker said that for its first quarter of its fiscal 2019, it posted a loss of $12.2 million, or 25 cents per share. This was roughly 74.7% narrower than the company’s loss from the same period in its fiscal 2018, which tallied up to $48.3 million, or 99 cents per share.

Fossil added that this figure included a gain on the sale of intellectual property to Google of 33 per diluted share, as well as restructuring charges of 16 cents per diluted share. The first quarter of fiscal 2018 had included restructuring charges of 35 cents per diluted share.

“We began fiscal 2019 reporting sales and earnings that exceeded our expectations,” Fossil CEO and Chairman Kosta Kartsotis. “Given the ongoing disruptions in our category, we continue to plan our business conservatively but are operating with a sense of urgency to transform our sales channels and to increase product innovation across our categories.”

FOSL stock is soaring about 8.9% after the bell Wednesday following the company’s quarterly earnings results that were stronger than they were during the same period a year ago. Shares gained about 3.4% during regular trading hours in anticipation of the Fossil’s figures.