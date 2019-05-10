JD.com Earnings: JD Stock Jumps on Q1 Smasher

JD.com earnings for the company’s first quarter of the year have JD stock up on Friday.

JD.com (NASDAQ: JD ) starts off its earnings report for the first quarter of 2019 with earnings per share of 33 cents. This is an increase over the company’s earnings per share of 10 cents from the same time last year. It was also a boon to JD stock by easily beating out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 12 cents for the quarter.

Net income reported in the JD.com earnings release for the first quarter of the year comes in at $1.08 billion. This is much better than the company’s net income of $235.51 million from the first quarter of 2018.

JD.com earnings for the first quarter of 2019 also include operating income of $182.62 million. This is up from the Chinese e-commerce company’s operating income of $706,000 from the same period of the year prior.

Revenue in the JD.com earnings report for the first quarter of the year is $18.04 billion. That’s an improvement over the company’s revenue of $15.96 billion reported in the first quarter of the previous year. It was also good news for JD stock by coming in above analysts’ revenue estimate of $17.60 billion for the period.

JD.com notes that it is expecting revenue for the second quarter of 2019 to come in between roughly $21.25 billion and $22.00 billion. Wall Street is looking for revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter.

JD stock was up 2% as of Friday morning.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.