New Pizza Hut Pan Pizza: What’s Different?

There’s a new Pizza Hut pan pizza that customers can try out.

Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum Brands (NYSE: YUM ), is changing its pan pizza formula. This change has the company replacing the original pan pizza with what it calls a “refined take” on the original classic.

The new Pizza Hut pan pizza does include make some changes. Worth noting is that the pizza is made in a new pan to provide a better crisp on the outside. Another of the changes the company is bringing are to the ingredients themselves. This includes introducing a new cheese blend and a different sauce for the pizza.

To celebrate the introduction of the new Pizza Hut pan pizza, customers can get it for a discount. This lets customers order a two-topping pan pizza for $7.99. This offer is only available when ordering online and is only lasting for a limited time. Even if the deal is only online, customers can still order the pizza for carryout, delivery or when dining in.

“We know that taste is king for our customers, so we’re excited to roll out this new, state-of-the-art pan technology, combined with our perfected blend of cheese and sauce ratio,” Penny Shaheen, Senior Director, Culinary Innovation and Strategy, Pizza Hut, said in a statement. “We’ve put a lot of energy and love into refining this beloved pizza and are eager for customers to taste the unbelievable difference first-hand.”

