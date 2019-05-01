Realty Income (NYSE: O ) reported its latest quarterly earnings results late today, bringing in funds from operations that increased year-over-year and topped Wall Street’s expectations, while net income also surged, yet O stock saw little movement Wednesday afternoon.

The San Diego-based, REIT said that net income for its first quarter of 2019 tallied up to $110.9 million, or 37 cents per share, a 33.3% gain from the $83.2 million, or 29 cents per share, it posted during the same period in 2018. Revenue for the period reached $354.4 million, 11.3% higher than the $318.3 million it amassed during its first quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Realty Income’s fund from operations (FFO) for the quarter amounted to 81 cents per share, a 2.5% surge versus its FFO from the year-ago period. Analysts were calling for the business to bring ing FFO of 79 cents per share for its first three-month period of 2019.

“Our portfolio continues to perform well, and we generated a rent recapture rate of 104.7% on properties re-leased during the quarter,” said Realty Income President and CEO Sumit Roy. He added that the organization’s domestic investment pipeline is still operating at a high level as the business reviewed $11.7 billion of acquisition opportunities during the period.

The company invested $519.5 million in 105 new properties, as well as propertied under development or expansion during the period.

Realty Income predicts FFO of $3.26 to $3.31 per share for its fiscal 2019, and adjusted FFO per share of $3.28 to $3.33. The Wall Street outlook foresees this figure as $3.29 per share.

O stock is unmoved after hours despite the strong quarterly earnings performance. Shares dipped a small fraction during regular trading hours Wednesday.