Paramount Pledges to Fix Sonic the Hedgehog Movie

Paramount is promising that it will fix the Sonic the Hedgehog movie after strong backlash from fans.

Source: Shutterstock

The announcement comes from the director of the Sonic the Hedgehog movie, Jeff Fowler. He made the following statement on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ).

“Thank you for the support. And the criticism. The message is loud and clear… you aren’t happy with the design & you want changes. It’s going to happen. Everyone at Paramount & Sega are fully committed to making this character the BEST he can be… #sonicmovie #gottafixfast 🔧✌️”

The response from Fowler comes after fans of Sonic the Hedgehog saw the first trailer for the new movie. The design of the character differs greatly from version that fans know. This includes not looking like the Classic, Modern or Boom variants of the video game character.

Here are some of the reactions to the Sonic the Hedgehog movie trailer after it was posted on YouTube a few days ago.

“lmaO please just make him look like sonic adventure sonic. PLEASE ILL EVEN TAKE SONIC 06 SONIC FFS.”

“April fools was 29 days ago. You guys missed your chance Paramount.”

“Sonic 06: I am the bottom of the Sonic franchise. Sonic the Hedgehog Movie: Hold my beer.”

“Why do I feel like this trailer was made intentionally bad, just so Paramount can get hailed for fixing their protagonist and being seen as heroes for ‘Listening to the fans’, maybe they had a better looking sonic stored somewhere and they were waiting for this backlash to happen.”

“It would’ve cost them 0.00 dollars to not bring this into existence but they chose to do it anyways.”

You can check out the Sonic the Hedgehog movie trailer below to see what all the fuss is about.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.