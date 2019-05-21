Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL ) unveiled its quarterly earnings figures late today, bringing in a profit that was stronger than it was during the year-ago quarter, while home sales revenue surged 7%, yet TOL stock took a hit after hours Tuesday.

The Horsham, Penn.-based home construction business posted net income of $129.3 million for its second quarter of its fiscal 2019, roughly 87 cents per per share diluted. This was a 15.65% gain over its year-ago net income of $111.8 million, or 72 cents per share diluted.

Toll Brothers added that its pre-tax income gained 15% year-over-year to $176.2 million, topping the $152.7 million from the year-ago quarter by 15.39%. Its home sales revenues were up 7% when compared to the year-ago quarter to $1.71 billion, while home building deliveries increased 1% year-over-year to 1,911.

The company added that income from operations amounted to 9.4% of total revenues, while its net signed contract value was $2 billion, down 16% year-over-year. Toll Brothers’ contract units were down 9% to 2,424, while backlog value at the end of the period was $5.66 billion, declining 11% year-over-year.

Units in backlog came in at 6,467, falling 8%, while home sales gross margin came in at 19.7%. Its adjusted home sales gross margin, which excludes interest and inventory write-downs, tallied up to 23.5% for the three-month period.

TOL stock is down about 3.5% after hours following the company’s quarterly earnings results, which included mixed results including an earnings increase and a decrease in contract units. Shares had been gaining roughly 2.2% during regular trading hours.