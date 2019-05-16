Walmart Earnings: WMT Stock Jumps on Q1 Results

Walmart earnings for the first quarter of 2019 have WMT stock up on Thursday.

The Walmart (NYSE: WMT ) earnings report for the first quarter of the year includes earnings per share of $1.13. This is down from the company’s earnings per share of $1.14 from the same time last year. However, it was still good news for WMT stock by beating out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $1.02 for the quarter.

Net income reported in the Walmart earnings release for the first quarter of 2019 comes in at $3.91 billion. This is up from the company’s net income of $2.28 billion reported in the first quarter of 2018.

Walmart earnings for the first quarter of the year also include operating income of $4.95 billion. That’s a drop from the retail company’s operating income of $5.15 billion reported in the same period of the year prior.

Revenue in the Walmart earnings report for the first quarter of 2019 is sitting at $123.93 billion. This is an increase over the company’s revenue of $122.69 billion from the first quarter of the previous year. However, it does come in below analysts’ revenue estimate of $124.98 billion for the period, but wasn’t keeping WMT stock down today.

The poor revenue report for the first quarter of the year has to do with sales from Walmart International. These sales came in at $28.80 billion for the quarter. This is below the company’s International net sales of $30.30 billion from the same time in 2018.

WMT stock was up 2% as of noon Thursday.

