American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ: AOBC ) reported its latest quarterly earnings results late on Wednesday, bringing in a profit that was stronger than what analysts called for, while the company’s revenue was also ahead of the Wall Street consensus estimate, playing a role in lifting AOBC stock after hours.

The Springfield, Mass.-based maker of Smith & Wesson firearms said that for its fourth quarter of its fiscal 2019, it posted net income of $9.8 million, or 18 cents per share, topping the $7.7 million, or 14 cents per share it posted during the same period a year ago.

On an adjusted basis when considering items such as amortization of acquired intangible assets, among other things, its earnings came in at 26 cents per share, about 2 cents per share higher than during the same period a year ago. Wall Street predicted American Outdoor Brands would bring in adjusted earnings of 16 cents per share, according to data compiled by FactSet.

The gunmaker added that its revenue for the three-month period reached $175.7 million, an improvement over the $172 million it brought in during the same period a year ago. Analysts predicted revenue of $169.2 million for the business, per FactSet.

For its fiscal first quarter, analysts forecast American Outdoor Brands will bring in adjusted earnings of 10 cents per share, compared to the company’s guidance of 3 cents to 7 cents per share. Wall Street calls for sales of $141.6 million, ahead of the brand’s $120 million to $130 million in sales outlook.

AOBC stock is up 9.1% after hours Wednesday. Shares had been gaining 1.1% during regular trading hours.