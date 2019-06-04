BOX Stock Gets Blasted by Disappointing Outlook

BOX stock is taking a beating on Tuesday following the release of the company’s earnings report for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2019.

The bad news for Box (NYSE: BOX ) comes from its outlook for its fiscal first quarter of 2020. The company says that it is expecting losses per share to range from 6 cents to 5 cents. Unfortunately for BOX stock, Wall Street is only expecting losses per share of 2 cents for the quarter.

Box stock also isn’t getting any favors from revenue guidance for its fiscal first quarter of 2020. The cloud content management and file sharing service company is expecting this to come in between $161 million to $162 million. That’s a far cry from analysts’ revenue estimate of $170.80 million for the period.

When it comes to its fiscal full year of 2020, things aren’t looking quite as bad for BOX stock. The company is expecting losses per share of 3 cents to earnings per share of one penny for the year. In comparison, Wall Street is estimating losses per share of 2 cents for the fiscal year.

This also extends to the company’s revenue outlook for its fiscal full year of 2020. It is expecting revenue for the period to come in between $700 million to $704 million. That’s not a bad range when compared to analysts’ revenue estimate of $701.91 million for its fiscal full year of 2020.

BOX stock was down 8% as of noon Tuesday and is down 2% since the start of the year.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.