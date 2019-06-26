EBay Crash Sale Takes Aim at Amazon Prime Day

An eBay Crash Sale will have the company looking to challenge Amazon Prime Day.

Source: Shutterstock

The idea behind eBay’s (NASDAQ: EBAY ) Crash Sale is that it will offer an alternative to customers if things don’t go well on Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN ) Prime Day. The company is specifically pointing out issues that have resulted in Amazon crashing during its Prime Day sales due to heavy traffic.

Since eBay wants to capitalize off of Amazon Prime Day, it is offering its eBay Crash Day sale on July 15. This is the first day of the Amazon Prime Day sales. The company is actually expanding its Prime Day sales to last for two days this year.

Even if customers aren’t looking to shop during the eBay Crash Day Sale, the company is still holding other specials in the days leading up to it.This includes a July 4th sale that will be lasting from July 1 through July 7.

The eBay Crash Day Sale will also be taking place in the middle of another sale event from the company. This includes it planning to offer Hot Deals for Hot Days starting on July 8. This sale event will be lasting until July 22.

“eBay is primed to deliver exactly what shoppers want during this year’s crash (sale),” Jay Hanson, VP and COO of the Americas, said in a statement. “July has become a massive shopping season, and our summer sales include blockbuster deals that will not disappoint.”

EBAY stock was up slightly as of Wednesday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.