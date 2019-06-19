5 Juneteenth Images to Celebrate African-American Freedom

Today is Juneteenth and that means it’s time to celebrate the freedom of African Americans with a collection of Juneteenth images.

Source: Shuterstock

For those that don’t know, Juneteenth takes place every year on June 19. The holiday takes place on the same day that the complete abolition of slavery in the United States went into effect.

President Abraham Lincoln was the person behind granting freedom to African American slaves. He signed the District of Columbia Compensated Emancipation Act on April 16, 1862. Emancipation Day takes place on April 16 every year to commemorate this.

While the Emancipation Act was signed on April 16, 1862, it didn’t go into effect until Jan. 1, 1863. Even then, not all states were willing to take part in the change. Texas was the state that stood against the act the longest. It was until June 19, 1865 that salves in this state were free. This is why Juneteenth takes place on June 19.

You can check out the following gallery for a collection of images to celebrate Juneteenth with. Feel free to share these images online via Facebook (NASDAQ: FB ), Instagram, Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) and other forms of social media.

