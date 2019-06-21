KFC Cheetos Sandwich to Debut Nationwide on July 1

A KFC Cheetos Sandwich may not be what customers were expecting, but it’s what they are getting.

Source: Shutterstock

The KFC Cheetos Sandwich will be launching at the chain’s restaurants across the U.S. starting on July 1. The announcement was made by Yum Brands’ (NYSE: YUM ) KFC on its Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) account Thursday.

Chester Cheetah, the official Twitter account for the cheesy snack, was also out promoting the new sandwich with a Tweet. There’s also a #KFCCheetosSandwich hashtag that customers can use to share their opinions on the merging of the two foods.

And share they did. This is what some Twitter users are saying just about the idea of a KFC Cheetos Sandwich.

“alright, if this was HOT cheeetos you might of been on too something.”

“chester i love you. But this is unholy. The sandwich gods are weeping.”

“You were so preoccupied with whether or not you could, you never stopped to think if you should.”

“I think you were trying to find your own Doritos los Tacos and I think you’ve failed spectacularly.”

“Why the fuck would you ever pay for this? You can literally make this yourself alone in your college dorm at 2am on a Tuesday while in your underwear that you just got honey BBQ sauce on. Get it together, @kfc!”

This isn’t actually the first time that the KFC Cheetos Sandwich has been on the menu. The strange combination showed up in select stores for a limited test run earlier this year.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.