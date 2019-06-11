It’s no secret that kids love cookies and the frosting they can add to it, and it looks like Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC ) is capitalizing on this by selling “Salad Frosting.”

The goal is to trick kids into eating salad with salad dressing that is masked behind a tube that looks like frosting and has the word “frosting” on it. In reality, all the tube has is actual ranch with no alterations to the company’s recipe, but sometimes marketing a product differently can make all the difference.

Kraft Heinz is hoping that by simply changing the name of the product and the container in which it is branded, kids will be more willing to eat a salad with this ranch on it. “Kids will eat anything with frosting, right?” the company states in a news release. “It’s a match made for dinnertime bliss.”

The company has already drawn criticism for the move due to the fact that ranch dressing is not the healthiest option that you can give kids as only two tablespoons of the product has 110 calories, 11 grams of fat, as well as 290 milligrams of sodium. The same amount of Betty Crocker vanilla frosting has 140 calories, but only 5 grams of fat and 70 milligrams of sodium.

It remains to be seen whether or not Kraft Heinz’s new marketing campaign will pay off.