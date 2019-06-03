Sony (NYSE: SNE ) has unveiled its selection of PlayStation Plus free games for June 2019, which includes two titles that video game aficionados can enjoy with a subscription of the exclusive gaming service.

Here’s what’s on tab for this month:

: Everyone knows that Sonic the Hedgehog is one of the most iconic characters in video game history, starring in one of the biggest franchises of all time from back in the Sega days. This new 2D sonic title combines the nostalgia of past Sonic glories with incredible graphics that include 60FPS and impressive HD retro-style graphics. You can choose from several playable characters such as Sonic, Tails or Knuckles. Much like in previous titles, you can fight Dr. Eggman and his robots, as well as new bosses in new twists on classic zones. You can play in either Competition Mode or in Co-Op Mode if you’d like to give its multiplayer option a try. Borderlands: The Handsome Collection: Enjoy this great game in the world of Pandora where the moon is one of the most prominent images. This FPS-RPG game has plenty of guns, several cooperative gameplays, as well as more content that has been added on for extra pizzazz. The graphics are better than the original version, while the performance is crisper than before.

Both of these games are available for PS4.

SNE stock is up about 0.2% today following the news.