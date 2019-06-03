Welcome

Sign out Have a question? We're here to help
Sign in
Sign out

Copyright © 2019 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 9201 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD 20850.

Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / PlayStation Plus Free Games for June 2019

PlayStation Plus Free Games for June 2019

Fans of the blue hedgehog will be thrilled

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer

Sony (NYSE:SNE) has unveiled its selection of PlayStation Plus free games for June 2019, which includes two titles that video game aficionados can enjoy with a subscription of the exclusive gaming service.

PlayStation Plus Free Games for June 2019Here’s what’s on tab for this month:

  • Sonic Mania: Everyone knows that Sonic the Hedgehog is one of the most iconic characters in video game history, starring in one of the biggest franchises of all time from back in the Sega days. This new 2D sonic title combines the nostalgia of past Sonic glories with incredible graphics that include 60FPS and impressive HD retro-style graphics. You can choose from several playable characters such as Sonic, Tails or Knuckles. Much like in previous titles, you can fight Dr. Eggman and his robots, as well as new bosses in new twists on classic zones. You can play in either Competition Mode or in Co-Op Mode if you’d like to give its multiplayer option a try.
  • Borderlands: The Handsome Collection: Enjoy this great game in the world of Pandora where the moon is one of the most prominent images. This FPS-RPG game has plenty of guns, several cooperative gameplays, as well as more content that has been added on for extra pizzazz. The graphics are better than the original version, while the performance is crisper than before.

Both of these games are available for PS4.

SNE stock is up about 0.2% today following the news.

Compare Brokers

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2019/06/playstation-plus-free-games-for-june-2019/.

©2019 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Subscriber Sign in

Having trouble logging in?

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?