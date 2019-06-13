Samsung Galaxy Fold Orders Canceled Over Technical Issues

News of Samsung Galaxy Fold orders canceled is spreading after a delay to its release date.

Source: Samsung

The recent news has wireless company AT&T (NYSE: T ) canceling the preorders made by its customers for the smartphone. According to AT&T, customers will be allowed to preorder the Galaxy Fold again once a new release date is announced by Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy Fold orders canceled comes after issues with the device were discovered by early reviewers. This includes it breaking after only a few days of use. Samsung delayed the release date on the news, but hasn’t announced when the device will be coming out.

Luckily, AT&T customers that have preordered the Samsung Galaxy Fold will receive a full refund. They will also be given a $100 AT&T promotion card to help make up for the issue.

Samsung Galaxy Fold orders cancelled news doesn’t just come from AT&T. Best Buy (NYSE: BBY ) also canceled preorder as well. Even Samsung is canceling preorders of the device in light of the recent issues, reports The Verge.

So when exactly can customers expect the Samsung Galaxy Fold to come out? We really don’t know. Samsung said in late April that it would announced a new release date in the “coming weeks.” However, that is a large window for it to make an announcement. If things don’t go well with resolving the issues the device has, we might now see it come out until late this year.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.