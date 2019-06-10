Tyson Foods Chicken Fritters Recall: 12 Things to Know

A Tyson Foods chicken fritters recall is in effect.

Here’s what you need to know about the Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN ) chicken fritters recall.

This recall affects 190,757 pounds of the company’s ready-to-eat chicken fritters products.

The recall is in effect due to the possible contamination of foreign matter in the food.

In this particular case, the foreign matter that customers may find in their chicken fritters is hard plastic.

The Tyson Foods chicken fritters recall includes its 32.81-lb. cases containing four 8.2-lb. bags of “Fully Cooked, Whole Grain Golden Crispy Chicken Chunk Fritters.”

The bags of chicken fritters in the recall were made on Feb, 28, 2019.

They are also carrying a case code of 0599NHL02 and an establishment number of P-1325.

Normal shoppers won’t have to worry about checking their freezers for the product as they were only sent to institutional foodservice locations across the U.S.

The recall comes after the FSIS alerted Tyson of three complaints from schools about finding hard plastic in the chicken fritters.

This notification came in on June 5, 2019.

There have been no cases of adverse reactions in connection to the current recall.

However, the USDA is warning institutions against serving the food to customers.

Locations that have these products can throw them away or return them to the point of purchase.

Anyone wanting to know more about the Tyson Foods chicken fritters recall can follow this link.

