Wednesday Apple Rumors: Users Can Delete Unwanted Apps in watchOS 6

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a new feature coming in watchOS 6. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

Source: Apple

watchOS 6: Owners of a Watch are going to be able to delete unwanted apps soon, reports TechCrunch. The newest update from the tech company will allow users to delete apps that come already on the device. This will give them the ability to better customize the device for their own wants and needs. Users can already remove some apps through an iPhone. However, this only works for Watch apps with an iPhone counterpart.

Repair Partnership: A new partnership is bringing certified AAPL repairs to more locations, 9to5Mac notes. Owners of devices from the tech company that want them repaired can now stop by their local Best Buy (NYSE: BBY ) location for the task. This partnership between the two companies means that all of the nearly 1,000 Best Buy locations in the U.S. will offer official repairs for the devices.

Gaming: A new report has Apple being one of the largest public gaming companies in the world, says AppleInsider. This new report comes from analysts over at Newzoo. The report finds that AAPL is the fourth-largest gaming company in the world. This is due to the large amount of money from mobile games on iOS devices. Beating out the company are Tencent (OTCMKTS: TCEHY ), Sony (NYSE: SNE ) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ).

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.