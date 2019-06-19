Winnebago Earnings: WGO Stock Recovers After Falling Sales News

Winnebago earnings for the company’s fiscal third quarter of 2019 has WGO stock up on Wednesday.

Winnebago (NYSE: WGO ) reports revenue of $528.94 million for its fiscal third quarter of the year. This is a drop from the company’s revenue of $562.26 million reported in the same period of the year prior. It was also below Wall Street’s revenue estimate of $564.03 million for the quarter, but that wasn’t keeping WGO stock down today.

The Winnebago earnings report for its fiscal third quarter of 2019 also includes earnings per share of $1.14. This is better than the company’s earnings per share of $1.02 reported in its fiscal third quarter of 2018. It was also a boon to WGO stock by beating out analysts’ earnings per share estimate of $1.01 for the period.

Winnebago earnings for its fiscal third quarter of the year has net income coming in at $36.17 million. That’s an increase over the company’s net income of $32.52 million reported during the same time last year.

Operating income reported in the Winnebago earnings release for its fiscal third quarter of 2019 comes in at $48.97 million. This is up from the motor home manufacturer’s operating income of $48.23 million reported in its fiscal third quarter of the previous year.

WGO stock started off the day down 4% on the poor sales news. However, it is now up 2% as of Wednesday afternoon. WGO stock is also up 54% since the start of the year.

