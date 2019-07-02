We are only less than two weeks away from Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) Prime Day 2019, which means that one of the biggest e-commerce websites in the world will have a plethora of incredible deals for you to take advantage of.

Source: Amazon

Here are seven things that deal hunters should know on this day:

The day takes place on July 15 and 16, which are a Monday and Tuesday.

During Amazon Prime Day 2019, there will be a streamable concert that will include Taylor Swift as the headliner. Others will also appear, including Dua Lipa, SZA, Becky G and host Jane Lynch.

In order to enjoy the day, you have to be an Amazon Prime Member that will cost you either $13 a month of $119 a year, although you can always get a free, 30-day trial to check it out.

The online retailer will include discounts on “more than one million deals around the world” on a wide assortment of products, which will also include deals at Whole Foods.

You won’t have to wait until July 15 as Prime members will have deals on dozens of products ahead of time.

“Due to the nature of these deals, many will have limited quantities and could sell out fast, so Prime members should come back frequently to view new deals launching throughout the 48-hour event,” Amazon said in a prepared statement.

Some of these deals will be known as “lightning” offers that will only last minutes.

AMZN stock is up about 0.1% on Tuesday.