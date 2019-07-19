BlackRock Earnings: BLK Reports Q2 Results

BlackRock earnings for the second quarter of the year have BLK stock moving on Friday.

BlackRock (NYSE: BLK ) starts off its earnings report for the second quarter of 2019 with earnings per share of $6.41. This is a drop from the company’s earnings per share of $6.66 from the second quarter of 2018. It also misses Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $6.50 for the period, but wasn’t dragging BLK stock down today.

The BlackRock earnings report for the second quarter of the year has net income coming in at $1.01 billion. This is down from the company’s net income of $1.08 billion reported in the same period of the year prior.

Operating income reported in the BlackRock earnings report for the second quarter of 2019 comes in at $1.28 billion. That’s a decrease from the investment company’s operating income of $1.44 billion reported during the second quarter of the previous year.

BlackRock earnings for the second quarter of the year also include revenue of $3.52 billion. This is worse off than the company’s revenue of $3.61 billion reported during the same time last year. It also sits below analysts’ revenue estimate of $3.57 billion for the quarter, but this isn’t hurting BLK stock today.

BLK stock has been on a wild ride today. The stock started the day off down roughly 1% before climbing back to normal levels. Then the stock was up at much as 1% this morning. Now it is largely unchanged from its closing price on Thursday.

