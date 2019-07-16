Blue Apron News: APRN Stock Skyrockets on Beyond Meat

Blue Apron news for Tuesday about the company teaming up with Beyond Meat has APRN stock soaring.

Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN ) says that it will now be featuring meal kits that include plant-based protein from Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND ). The company says that these kits are available for order now and will start showing up for customers in August.

The Blue Apron news release notes that it will be offering Beyond Meat’s products in its meal kits for its Signature Two-Serving Plan. The first of the company’s recipes will include BYND’s four-ounce Beyond Burger.

The first Beyond Meat offering from Blue Apron will be the “Caramelized Onion & Cheddar Beyond Burgers with Garlic Green Beans.” This offering will be available for customers during the week of August 19.

The second recipe that will include Beyond Meat products is the “Jalapeño & Goat Cheese Beyond Burgers with Corn on the Cob.” This one will be available during the week of August 26.

“Our first two Blue Apron x Beyond Meat recipes were inspired by our most popular burgers, using the Beyond Burger as well as seasonings, sauces, and produce that put an interesting twist on this classic summer meal,” John Adler, Vice President of Culinary at APRN, said in a Blue Apron news release.

The Blue Apron news release points out that these won’t be the only two recipes available that include Beyond Meat’s burgers. The company will also be introducing more recipe options in the future that make use of the Beyond Burger.

APRN stock was up 67% and BYND stock was up 2% as of Tuesday afternoon.

