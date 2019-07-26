Carbonite Earnings: CARB Stock Crumbles on Mixed Q2, Weak Outlook

Carbonite (NASDAQ: CARB ) rolled out its latest quarterly earnings results early Friday, amassing results that were mixed overall, while the company’s 2019 outlook left something to be desired, pushing CARB stock downward.

Source: Shutterstock

The Boston, Mass.-based company announced fiscal 2019 second-quarter results that include a loss of $11.3 million, or 33 cents per share. When adjusting for one-time gains and costs, the company brought in a profit of 56 cents per share during the three-month period.

This marked a 24.4% gain when compared to Carbonite’s profit from the same quarter a year ago. Wall Street was calling for the company to bring in an adjusted profit of 47 cents per share, according to a survey of five analysts compiled by Zacks Investment Research.

On the revenue side of things, the business brought in adjusted sales of $135.05 million, which was a touch below the Wall Street consensus guidance, according to the Zacks poll–non-adjusted revenue was $121.5 million. This amount is stronger than the $77.73 million that Carbonite amassed during its second quarter of 2019.

For the current quarter, the business is calling for sales in the range of $131 million and $133 million. For the fiscal year, Carbonite predicts revenue somewhere between $477.5 million and $482.5 million.

The company has topped the consensus earnings per share guidance four times during the last four quarters.

CARB stock is sinking about 23.6% on Friday following these results.