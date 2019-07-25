Welcome

Equifax Earnings: EFX Stock Edges Largely Unmoved as EPS Top Guidance

Revenue is also stronger than expected

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer Jul 24, 2019, 8:14 pm EDT

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) unveiled its latest quarterly earnings results late Wednesday, bringing in a profit and sales that surpassed what Wall Street called for–EFX stock moved up slightly after hours.

The consumer reporting agency announced that for its second quarter of fiscal 2019, it brought in net income of $66.8 million, or 55 cents per share. This is less than half the $144.8 million, or $1.19 per share, that the business amassed during the same period a year ago.

Equifax added that its adjusted earnings tallied up to $1.40 per share, which is stronger than the $1.36 per share that Wall Street called for, according to data compiled by FactSet. The brand’s operating revenue tallied up to $880 million, higher than the $876.9 million from the same period a year ago.

Analysts also called for revenue to tally up to $873 million, which is based on a survey of analysts conducted by FactSet. Equifax sees its third-quarter earnings at roughly $1.41 to $1.46 per share, as well as revenue of $865 million to $880 million for the period.

For the fiscal year, projects earnings of $5.57 to $5.77 per share, as well as sales in the range of $3.43 billion to $3.53 billion. Wall Street predicts earnings of $1.51 per share and revenue of $866.9 million for the quarter, as well as a full-year profit of $5.64 per share and sales of $3.47 billion.

EFX stock is up a fraction after the bell today following the company’s quarterly earnings figures. Shares had been gaining about 1.3% during regular trading hours in anticipation of Equifax’s results.
