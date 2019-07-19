Microsoft Earnings: MSFT Stock Surges on Q4 Sales, EPS Beat

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ) unveiled its latest quarterly earnings figures after hours Thursday, posting sales and a profit that came in stronger than what the Wall Street consensus estimate predicted.

Source: Shutterstock

The tech giant — based out of Redmond, Wash. — announced that for its fourth quarter of its fiscal 2019, it amassed a profit of $1.37 per share on an adjusted basis. This was stronger than the $1.21 per share than analysts called for, according to data compiled by Refinitiv.

Microsoft added that on the revenue front, the business — which has continuing to further its focus to the software side of things — it brought in sales of $33.72 billion. Wall Street predicted the business would rake in revenue of $32.77 billion, per Refinitiv.

This marks the company’s ninth straight quarter of annualized revenue growth in the double digits, per data compiled by FactSet. Microsoft’s Intelligent Cloud business segment — comprising the Azure public cloud, SQL Server and more — tallied in $11.39 billion in sales for the period, topping the $11.02 billion that Wall Street predicted, according to FactSet.

Azure-based revenue popped 64% year-over-year, although the specific revenue numbers for the software are unclear at this moment. Microsoft added that its Commercial Cloud revenue tallied in $11 billion in sales, a 39% gain compared to the year-ago period.

MSFT stock gained about 2.7% after the bell following the company’s quarterly earnings results. Shares had been gaining about 0.1% during regular trading hours on Thursday.