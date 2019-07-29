Welcome

National Chicken Wings Day 2019: Where to Get Free Wings and Other Deals

Make sure to take advantage of these deals

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jul 29, 2019, 1:42 pm EDT

National Chicken Wings Day 2019 is here and that means its time to take advantage of free wings and other special offers.

Source: Shutterstock

Here are some of the best National Chicken Wings Day 2019 deals to keep an eye out for today.

  • Buffalo Wild Wings — We’re starting the deal off strong with a free snack size order of wings. This requires the purchase of another order of wings of any size other than snack. The offer is also good for both boneless and traditional wings. Customers that want this deal will have to dine-in.
  • Hooters — This offer is great for anyone that is looking to eat loads of chicken wings today. It gets customers an endless supply of wings for just $15.99. Just like with the previous offer, this one is only available for customers that are dining in.
  • Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) — Customers that stop by today can get extra wings for free. This offer nets customers an additional five free wings with their normal wings order. The deal is available online with the code 5FREEWINGS and customers that dine-in just have to ask for the special deal.
  • Mom & Pop Shops — It’s always worth mentioning that local stores also sometimes do deals on these food holidays. Make sure to check in on local bars or restaurants to see if they have any wing offers today.

You can follow these links to see more special deals that are available for National Chicken Wings Day 2019.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

