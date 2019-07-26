Welcome

Sign out Have a question? We're here to help
Sign in
Sign out

Copyright © 2019 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 9201 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD 20850.

Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / New on Netflix in August 2019: 20 New Netflix Movies to See This Month

New on Netflix in August 2019: 20 New Netflix Movies to See This Month

The first five 'Rocky' movies will be added

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer Jul 26, 2019, 1:43 pm EDT

We are only days away from August 2019, and the selection of what will be new on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) next month has been unveiled.

New to Netflix
Source: Shutterstock

If you would not like to have the upcoming selection of flicks on the online streaming site spoiled for you, we recommend you stop reading. However, we recommend you continue reading as August will be a good one on Netflix, as it’ll include some Scorsese, a bit of Tarantino and lots of Stallone.

There will also be some family-friendly fun with Rocko’s Modern Life making an appearance in the film category next month, while the Ice Cube home renovation flick Are We Done Yet? may also appeal to families. We have compiled 20 of the best new Netflix movies to keep an eye out for as we turn the page from July to August.

Here’s our curated selection for you to peruse:

Aug. 1

Aug. 9

Aug. 16

Aug. 17

Aug. 20

NFLX stock is up roughly 1.9% on Friday.

Compare Brokers

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2019/07/new-on-netflix-movies-6/.

©2019 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Subscriber Sign in

Having trouble logging in?

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?