PetMed Express Earnings: PETS Stock Falls on Q1 Miss

PetMed Express earnings for the company’s fiscal first quarter of 2019 have PETS stock falling on Monday.

Source: Shutterstock

PetMed Express (NASDAQ: PETS ) reports earnings per share of 26 cents for its fiscal first quarter of the year. This is a major drop from its earnings per share of 62 cents from its fiscal first quarter of 2018. It was also a blow to PETS stock by easily missing Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 46 cents for the period.

Net income reported in the PetMed Express earnings release for its fiscal first quarter of 2019 comes in at $5.34 million. That’s way down from the company’s net income of $12.58 million reported during the same time last year.

The PetMed Express earnings report for its fiscal first quarter of the year also includes operating income of $6.16 million. This is worse off than the company’s operating income of $15.76 million reported in its fiscal first quarter of the previous year.

PetMed Express earnings for its fiscal first quarter of 2019 has revenue coming in at $79.99 million. The company’s revenue from the same period of the year prior was $87.39 million. Unfortunately for PETS stock, analysts’ were expecting revenue of $85.92 million for the quarter.

The most recent PetMed Express earnings report also includes details about its quarterly dividend. The company will be paying a divided of 27 cents per share to holders of PETS stock. This dividend is payable Aug. 9, 2019 to shareholders on record as of Aug. 2, 2019.

PETS stock was down 1% as of noon Monday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.