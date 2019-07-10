Starbucks Tie-Dye Frappuccino: Want One? You'll Have to Act Fast ...

The Starbucks Tie-Dye Frappuccino is the newest limited-time offer from the coffee chain.

Starbucks’ (NASDAQ: SBUX ) new offering is a tropical Crème Frappuccino that has red, blue and yellow powder mixed into it for the tie-dye look. The drinks is then topped off with whip cream and a final dusting of the powders.

The Starbucks Tie-Dye Frappuccino is available at select locations in the U.S. and Canada. The company says that the drink is to promote summer. Customers will only have access to it for a limited time and while supplies last.

Some customers are reacting to the new Starbucks Tie-Dye Frappuccino drinks on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) and they don’t seem to happy about the colors.

“I’ve never been the one to complain but the point of the drink was for the picture tbh… and I just spent $17 on 3 and it’s just yellow!!!!! @Starbucks.”

“And it looks nothing like the photo. Tastes like a watered down banana Laffy Taffy.”

“Isn’t tie-die supposed to be more than 1 color? #FalseAdvertising”

“No colored dust, and basically a yellow drink. Expectation Vs Reality. I was looking forward to this, @Starbucks #disappointed #starbucks #tiedye ??”

“Disappointed not what was pictured at all. But tastes good.”

“WHEN do a release of a drink like this, the least you should do is put a training and the materials into each store so that it AT LEAST comes out looking like what you are promoting….. feels like false advertisement. It’s a yellow frap we are getting not tie dye. so disappoint.”

