The Success of the New Pixel Is One More Reason to Buy Google Stock

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG ) (NASDAQ: GOOGL ) is a stock I still like a lot. Although Google stock hasn’t been setting any records lately, its massive amount of inherent option value has yet to be unlocked.

In the past couple weeks FAANG stocks has re-awoken. After leading the market the beginning of the year, then selling off, they look poised for another run to new 52-week highs.

Given that the U.S.-China trade war is still not fully resolved and ramifications of a stronger dollar are still rippling through global markets, the run into new highs could be in the short or medium term.

There are also the domestic regulatory uncertainties that make timing difficult, so if investors are looking to go the options route, longer dated ones into the fall may provide some protection options.

That’s just another reason to like Google best among the FANGs. In particular, mobile hardware and software is an area worth focusing on.

GOOGL Stock Gets a Boost from Mobile

Google stock has many tailwinds, not least of which is capitalizing on the continued growth of mobile.

Mobile truly is eating the world. And looking at reviews of GOOGL’s latest smartphone, a space which has historically been dominated by Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), it would seem that GOOGL has a better shot than ever before at dethroning the company founded by Steve Jobs.

For a long time, Android was seen a clunkier, cheaper alternative to elegant iOS and accompanying hardware that was shaped in large part by John Ives, who has recently announced his departure.

Nowadays though, judging by the reviews of the newest Pixel 3a and 3XL, both from a hardware and operating system standpoint, Apple needs to watch its back.

The Chinese consumer is being corralled to buy domestic amidst trade war posturing, so the China growth story isn’t necessarily going to be the untapped market that Apple was hoping for. In addition to that, GOOGL really has created a product that can go toe-to-toe with the golden child of mobile hardware.

Users Are Raving About Pixel

The Pixel 3 was highlighted as the “best android phone of 2018.” It has continued to create mobile products that appeal to a large audience in terms of functionality, form, and affordability.

The 3a and 3XL are phones that are targeted toward a more mainstream user base and based on trial usage by the author, are worthy competitors to other smartphones on the market.

Reviewers indicated that even well into 2019, the Google Pixel 3 “has the best smartphone camera you can buy.” As for the new Pixel 3a, the reviews are even more resoundingly positive.

“The Google Pixel 3a doesn’t feel like the affordable cousin of a high-end phone – it feels more like a powerful and impressive mid-range handset in its own right, with great specs and useful features inherited from the Pixel 3 that you won’t find in many other similarly-priced devices.”

Market Share Gains and Google Stock

It’s no surprise then that Alphabet has been taking share from Apple. Market share woes for Apple mean market share gains for GOOGL stock.

Recent data comparing Android to iOS from Q1 2019 to Q1 2018 show overall losses for iOS and overall gains for GOOGL.

In Canada, iOS lost over 10% share. It also lost over 12% in Egypt, 14% in Ireland, 9% in Italy and Japan, and a concerning 18.17% in Portugal. There were some gains, though, such as 11.65% in Malaysia, where Android had enjoyed almost 90% market share in 2018.

Android benefits from these iOS declines and has seen substantial increases across those same countries in addition to Brazil, Canada, India, and South Africa.

Alphabet has managed to close the gap in the UK to just 2.3 percent share difference and in Canada to just 0.43 percent.

The Bottom Line on Google Stock

Remember that Android is a tactical strategy for GOOGL. The open source approach has its share of detractors, but it this is the long game.

Shareholders will ultimately benefit from this strategy here as and increasing number of mobile and tablet users are exposed to Alphabet’s vast ecosystem of services and apps.

This means more app sales and a better advertising proposition for ad buyers, which is the heart of Google’s business model.

With each passing month, the Google stock value proposition and potential outperformance increases.

