Vera Bradley x Crocs Collection Debuts July 1

A Vera Bradley x Crocs collection is showing up on store shelves today.

Source: Shutterstock

This collaboration between Vera Bradley (NASDAQ: VRA ) and Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX ) will only be for a limited time. It will include shoes from Crocs that come an three different designs from Vera Bradley. These colors options are Mint Flowers, Fireworks Paisley, and Moonlight Garden.

Fans of either brand that want to purchase one of the products from the Vera Bradley x Crocs collection will also be able to choose between four shoe types. These are the Classic Clog, the Sloane Slide, the Kadee Flat, and the Freesail Clog.

Customers wanting to purchase the Classic Clog with the Vera Bradley colors will pay between $44.99 and $49.99. Those that go after the Sloane Slide will spend $44.99 on their shoes. The Kadee Flat option is the cheapest at $39.99. Finally, the Freesail Clog is priced at $44.99.

Customers are able to purchase products in the Vera Bradley x Crocs collection from both companies’ online stores.

Here’s how some Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) users are reacting to the Vera Bradley x Crocs collection.

