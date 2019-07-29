Why Johnson & Johnson Stock Isn’t a Buy… Yet

Back in late April, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ ) stock was in rally mode after the consumer and pharmaceutical healthcare giant reported first-quarter numbers that topped expectations , while also hiking its full-year revenue and profit guide. But I warned that the huge rally of JNJ stock would top out at $150, given the fundamental and technical resistance that JNJ would face at that level.

Fast forward three months. JNJ did rally awfully close to $150 in late June. But JNJ stock price has since reversed course sharply. Over the past month, thanks to a wide range of headwinds and the relatively stretched valuation of JNJ stock, JNJ stock price has plummeted from $150 to $130.

In the big picture, though, Johnson & Johnson is a very stable company that’s in a stable industry and has stable growth prospects. JNJ stock also now trades at a discount relative to its normal valuation. Does that combination of fundamental stability and a relatively low valuation make JNJ a buy at this point?

Not yet. There’s a lot of political noise surrounding JNJ stock now. All that noise will keep sentiment towards JNJ stock depressed for the foreseeable future. At the same time, JNJ’s fundamentals aren’t likely to beat the Street’s expectations and JNJ stock’s technical support won’t kick in until $120.

All in all, then, I’d say the time to buy the dip of JNJ stock is at $120 and/or after the current political noise fades. Until then, I think the sidelines are the safest place to hang out when it comes to JNJ stock.

Johnson & Johnson Has a Good Business

The overall fundamentals underlying JNJ stock are a mixed bag. On the one hand, it has a super-stable business with exceptionally stable demand drivers, which tend to give JNJ a stable profit-growth outlook. On the other hand, demand for its products is gradually slowing, due to slowing economic growth.

JNJ essentially has three major businesses. Its consumer business sells health and wellness products, whose sales are quite constant. The company also has a pharma business, which sells various medicines that consumers have needed, still need, and will always need. Last, there’s the medical-devices business, which is a necessary component of the non-cyclical healthcare industry.

Importantly, none of these businesses is particularly high-growth in nature. None of them has delivered strong growth in a long time. None of them is rapidly growing today. And none of them is likely to grow quickly in the foreseeable future.

If anything, demand across the board for the products of these three businesses is actually slowing, due to a global economic slowdown. JNJ’s adjusted operational sales growth has consistently run in the low-to-high-single-digit-percentage range over the past several years. That growth rate fell from 6.3% in Q2 of 2018 to 3.7% last quarter. The company’s 2019 guidance calls for adjusted operational sales growth of about 3.5%.

Johnson & Johnson will be stable in the long-run. But its results are gradually slowing in the near-term. That combination of long-term stability and near-term deceleration doesn’t give much firepower to either the bull or bear thesis on JNJ right now.

Why It Isn’t Time to Buy the Dip of JNJ Stock Yet

There are three significant reasons why I’m not buying the dip of JNJ stock yet.

First, there’s a lot of political noise surrounding JNJ stock, which should drag on sentiment towards JNJ stock and JNJ stock price for the foreseeable future.

There’s a war against high drug prices taking shape in Washington, and the outcome of that war could have hugely negative impacts on JNJ’s business. At the same time, there’s been a lot of noise related to Johnson & Johnson’s talcum powder products and the possible cancer risks associated with them. The fallout from any investigation of that issue could also have hugely negative impacts on JNJ. With all these political risks surrounding JNJ stock, it is likely that investor sentiment towards it will remain depressed for the foreseeable future.

Second, the stock isn’t that undervalued, considering the enormous political risks facing the company. JNJ stock presently trades at 14 times analysts’ average forward earnings estimate. The stock’s average forward earnings multiple over the last five years is 16. Thus, this stock is trading at only a slight discount to its average valuation since 2014, despite the slowing growth trends of JNJ’s core business and the large political risks it’s facing.

Third, JNJ stock has yet to find technical support. Over the past two years, this stock has found support at $120 in April 2017, June 2018, and December 2018. It has found support at the $130 level only once, in June 2019. As a result, there is a greater likelihood of JNJ stock price bottoming around $120 than around $130.

Given those three factors, I don’t think it’s time to buy the dip of JNJ stock just yet. Instead, patience is key at this point. Investors should wait for JNJ to get cheaper, for the shares to fall to $120, or for its political headwinds to ease.

The Bottom Line on JNJ Stock

Johnson & Johnson has a fine business. But it’s now facing legitimate political risks which should be factored into the stock’s valuation. Its slowing growth should similarly be factored into its valuation.

All things considered, then, the recent plunge of JNJ stock seems warranted by the deterioration of its fundamentals. This stock will eventually rebound, but it won’t do so anytime soon.

