Why Patience Is the Name of the Game for the Owners of Micron Stock

Over the course of the past two decades, Micron (NASDAQ: MU ) stock has moved between red-hot and ice-cold several times. Between 2005 and 2015, Micron stock climbed to $15, dropped to $2, soared to $30, and fell back to $10.

More recently, MU stock roared from $10 in early 2016 to $60 by mid-2018. That rally was followed by a selloff of MU stock from $60 in mid-2018 to $43 today.

In other words, volatility and cycles are par for the course when dealing with Micron stock. The investment implication of this is simple: buy MU stock on dips and sell MU on rallies.

But executing the strategy is a bit more complex than that. Timing matters. Specifically, history indicates that investors should only buy MU stock on dips when the company’s earnings are poised to bottom soon. Right now, that earnings bottom isn’t in sight. But it will be in sight soon.

So when it comes to buying MU stock on weakness, patience is the name of the game. It isn’t time to buy the dip of MU stock just yet. But in late 2019, it might be time to buy MU on weakness. Thus, while investors shouldn’t pull the trigger on the stock just yet, they should be ready to do so within the next few months.

Cycles Are Par for the Course

In the big picture, cycles are par for the course when it comes to MU, and this current downturn in revenues, margins, profits, and the stock is nothing out of the norm.

MU’s fundamentals are fairly straightforward. Micron operates in the DRAM and NAND memory chip markets. These markets are characterized by a constantly changing supply-demand dynamic. For several years at a time, the DRAM and NAND markets will be defined by constrained supply and rising demand. During these stretches, chip prices are high, and Micron’s revenues, margins, profits, and Micron stock rise.

But the sector’s supply inevitably ramps as chip makers try to capitalize on strong demand. Supply sometimes continues to increase even as demand slows. Thus, low-supply, high-demand periods are always followed by high-supply, low-demand stretches. When that happens, chip prices drop, and so do Micron’s revenues, margins, and profits. As a result, MU stock declines.

Click to Enlarge

Right now, we are going into one of those high-supply, low-demand stretches. Over the past several years, DRAM and NAND players have increased their capacity, so overall supply is now rising rapidly. At the same time, demand is moderating due to slowing global economic growth and rising trade tensions. As a result, the revenue, margins, and profits of Micron are slumping, pulling MU stock down.

But this downturn is fully unsurprising and isn’t at all unusual. MU’s revenue, gross margins and profits ran above their long-term trend lines over the past few years and are now retreating to those trend lines.

Importantly, all three of those trend lines are sloping upward. Thus, after this near-term downward correction, revenues, margins, and profits will all resume their upward march, and the broad implication is that this recent downturn of MU stock is a buying opportunity.

Micron Stock Could Bottom by Late 2019

Although the big-picture trends remain healthy and broadly imply that the weakness of Micron stock is a buying opportunity, those same trends also imply that it isn’t time to buy MU stock just yet.

Over the past two decades, MU has gone through four major profit downturns similar to the current profit decline. All four of them lasted at least two years and dragged the company’s earnings per share into negative territory.

Micron’s profits peaked just three quarters ago, and its trailing 12-month EPS is still north of $8.50. So history says that this earnings downturn is far from over. The company’s long-term growth trend sends a similar message., since its EPS is still above the long-term trend. Finally, the company’s fundamentals, which feature sky-high inventories,and unresolved trade-war issues, also suggest that the earnings downturn will continue for awhile. Indeed, Wall Street analysts, on average, expect its EPS to drop to $6.19 this year and $2.59 next year.

But analysts also predict that MU’s EPS will climb to $4.47 in 2021 Such a rebound would be in- line with history, since MU’s downturns usually last two years. A 2021 EPS rebound would also comport with the company’s long-term growth trend and fundamentals because, by 2021, record inventory levels should be lower, and demand should rebound as the impact of trade tensions eases.

Overall, then, Micron’s profits will likely bottom somewhere in mid-to-late 2020. Historically speaking, Micron stock usually bottoms a few quarters before its profits bottom. Thus, Micron stock should find a floor sometime in late 2019 or early 2020.

The Bottom Line on MU Stock

When it comes to Micron stock, it’s important to remember three things:

This stock goes through huge up- and-down cycles. Don’t let these moves freak you out. Because cycles are par for the course, MU stock should be bought on large dips and sold on huge rallies. The best time to buy the dip of Micron stock is a few quarters before its profits bottom. Currently, its profits are expected to bottom in mid to late 2020, meaning MU stock will likely bottom in late 2019 or early 2020.

Given those trends, investors shouldn’t buy the dip of MU stock just yet. They should buy it once there’s more certainty as to when MU’s profits will bottom. That enhanced visibility will be the catalyst which will drive Micron stock much higher.

As of this writing, Luke Lango did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.