With Twilio Stock Clearly In A Bubble, Should Investors Sell?

It’s been an exceedingly good year for software-as-a-service, or SaaS, stocks. And Twilio (NYSE: TWLO ) has been one of the biggest winners even within that select group. TWLO stock is up 54% so far in 2019, extending its 12 months to more than 140%.

While anyone owning TWLO stock so far has enjoyed fantastic results, this will soon end. The company’s valuation is getting out of hand, and the business fundamentals simply aren’t there to justify the euphoria. That said, Twilio stock may have one last push higher before it rolls over. Here’s a closer look.

Twilio Stock Valuation is Stratospheric

There’s no denying it. Twilio stock is one of the expensive options in the SaaS space let alone the broader stock market. On a GAAP basis, the company continues to lose money, despite hitting a $20 billion market cap. And things aren’t about to get much brighter next year either.

Analysts see earnings rising to 30 cents a share for next year. That’s clearly better than a loss. But it still results in a P/E ratio of almost 500x. When you have a market cap of almost $20 billion, you generally should be able to generate more than just $40 million or so of annual net income.

It’s not just a lack of accounting profits either. Twilio shows underwhelming levels of cash flow generation for a company of its valuation. And its price/sales ratio of 12x is rather aggressive, even within the SaaS space. You can justify it on a comparable basis right now considering Twilio’s 30% revenue growth rate. But if and when that revenue growth rate sinks, investors would take Twilio’s stock valuation way down with it.

Twilio’s Core Market is Not That Hot

The lack of earnings wouldn’t be a problem if Twilio’s market had years of huge growth ahead of it. But that doesn’t appear to be the case. Let’s face it. Twilio’s core capabilities which generate the lion’s share of its revenues aren’t likely to remain cutting edge for long. Twilio makes so much of its profit off programmable voice and text messaging for marketers. In a world where people are increasingly not even answering their phones, this is not the sweet spot for SaaS companies.

It is one thing to pay through-the-nose valuations for something like Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM ) or Alteryx (NYSE: AYX ). Zoom sells cloud video solutions. That’s a great place to be in a world where streaming bandwidth usage is going to the moon. Similarly, Alteryx has a leading platform for deep data analysis. The big data revolution is still in the early innings.

But Twilio doesn’t have anything like that sort of runway to its core business. In markets such as China, we see text and especially voice usage already dropping off. U.S. mobile companies tend to keep their numbers close to their vests, but the data is probably similar as well. Twilio’s marketing capabilities will quickly turn into a mature, if not outright declining industry. You can’t support TWLO stock’s current valuation simply on the prospect of blue sky growth for many years to come.

Only Reason to Hold TWLO Stock: Momentum

If you are a trader — let me emphasize that again — as a trading position, you can make a case for holding TWLO stock. Since March, Twilio stock has consistently found support at the $125 per share level. On various general market pullbacks and specific tech corrections, Twilio stock has defended that level.

With Twilio stock around $135 now, this sets up a reasonable trading situation. If you own Twilio stock, you could set a stop loss under $125, and target $150 or higher, just above the all-time high, as your objective. That’s a better than one-to-one risk/reward ratio.

The broad stock market as a whole just busted out to new all-time highs. In particular, the tech-heavy NASDAQ is leading the party. And the S&P 500 index is set to cross 3,000 as well, which may cause a bunch of bears to finally give up and cover their bets. This sort of general upbeat market, combined with Twilio’s strong technical momentum, could easily lead the stock up to $150 or higher in the short term.

Twilio Stock Verdict

If you’re a trader, there’s no need to sell Twilio stock tomorrow. The thing is going up quickly, has strong technical support, and the whole market is rallying. Throw in unusually high short interest in TWLO stock — 10% of the float — and the fuel is there for another short-covering run up.

Over the long-haul, however, Twilio stock is a terrible investment. People are pricing TWLO stock as though it is comparable to other SaaS companies with far more dynamic technological platforms. Twilio’s services are useful to marketers, but they are far from the hottest growth areas out there. Over time, investors will shift to more promising companies within SaaS leaving Twilio stock to fade. Once the revenue growth rate drops, look out below as far as Twilio stock goes.

At the time of this writing, Ian Bezek held no positions in any of the aforementioned securities. You can reach him on Twitter at @irbezek.