Apple Stock and the Company’s Annual Reveal

The annual reveal of new Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) products has begun, and there are some surprises in store.

Apple wants to be a computer company again. The company is rolling out a new desktop model that wouldn’t look out of place in the 20th century.

There’s also a new laptop, a camera-focused version of the iPhone dubbed “Pro,” and new versions of the Watch, iPad, and HomePod speaker, all coming to a store near you.

All this news, to be formally revealed at events in September and October, help deflect attention away from poor reviews of the Apple Card, a credit card that seems allergic to wallets and pants pockets.

Look! Over There

Of course, the credit card isn’t really designed for active use. The card is designed to be part of the phone, touched to terminals, supported by back-end software that helps with budgeting and taxes.

But the sensitivity of the physical card has quickly become the butt of reporters’ jokes.

Reports on the new hardware line may also distract from concerns about Chinese tariffs. These hit Apple both coming and going, because China is both a big supplier to Apple and a big market for its products. Thus, all the headlines.

Apple is rolling out a new $5,000 computer monitor for creative professionals. All three of its iPhone models will get updates, and two will get a new “Pro” designation, with improved cameras. There will also be a “Pro” version of the iPad, again with a better camera.

New Airpod earpieces will recharge from the phones. The new laptop is its first major redesign since 2016 – iPads were supposed to replace them. The new laptops will have bigger screens but the same footprint as current models. This is also true for new, entry-level iPads, bigger screens but not bigger computers.

The Service Side and AAPL Stock

Apple stock will want investors to pay as much attention to new services as they do to new hardware.

The Apple TV service will launch this fall at $9.99/month, well above the standalone price of Disney+ from Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS ), which is being bundled with ESPN+ to gain market share. There will be a new iCloud interface, meant to make that the center of your Apple world, with a new splash screen and reminders.

The Apple Watch refresh will be muted, found mostly in software with a new version of its watchOS.

But that is unlikely to include big changes in the health apps. While I’ve been calling the Watch Apple’s future for a year, there is reportedly tension in the health team. Making the Watch a medical device is proving harder than Apple once thought.

America First

Increased global nationalism has made Apple increasingly American. It claims to now be responsible for 2.4 million U.S. jobs, including those at suppliers. Its American label is making it increasingly a target of European retaliation for the failures of its tech sector.

CEO Tim Cook has even found a way to get along with Trump. The acquisition of Intel’s (NASDAQ: INTC ) modem business will also make Apple increasingly American.

The Bottom Line on Apple Stock

Apple’s size and scope make it vulnerable to changes in the stock market and the general U.S. economy.

Expectations for the coming season are ho-hum, but with high-profit services still coming on stream, and with half the U.S. smartphone market, improvements in the line should mean more revenue rises at high margin are ahead.

You don’t need to pay nearly as much attention to Apple as you think you do. Let it ride and let time do the work for you.

Dana Blankenhorn is a financial and technology journalist. He is the author of the environmental story, Bridget O’Flynn and the Bear, available at the Amazon Kindle store. Write him at danablankenhorn@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @danablankenhorn. As of this writing he owned shares in AAPL.