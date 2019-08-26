Monday Apple Rumors: Apple Terminates iPhone Walkie-Talkie Feature

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the company killing off a planned feature. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

Walkie-Talkie: A new rumor claims that Apple has killed a walkie-talkie feature for the iPhone, reports AppleInsider. According to this rumor, the tech company was developing a new feature that would allow users to communicate even without service. The reason that this may be coming to an end is AAPL now longer planning to use Intel (NASDAQ: INTC ) modems in its devices. The feature is reportedly something that the two companies were working on together.

iPhone Update: Apple is sending out updates for several of its operating systems today, MacRumors notes. This has the company putting out new updates for tvOS 12.4.1, watchOS 5.3.1, and macOS Mojave 10.14.6. Anyone looking for new features will be disappointed as these updates are only minor. The main reason for their release seems to be to address security issues.

Camera Bump: Rumor has it that Apple’s camera bump will be different for the iPhone 11, reports BGR. This rumor says that the tech company won’t be using raised metal to create the camera bump. Instead, it will have the glass on the rear of the device curving up to create the camera bump. This makes sense as many rumors claim the company will release the iPhone 11 with a single piece of glass covering the back of the smartphone.

