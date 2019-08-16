Burger King Breakfast Menu 2019: BK Launches 3 New Maple Waffle Sandwiches

The Burger King breakfast menu is expanding with a collection of Maple Waffle Sandwiches.

The new Burger King breakfast menu for 2019 now includes three Maple Waffle Sandwiches. They are as follows.

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Maple Waffle Sandwich — Sausage, eggs, and American cheese are layered between two waffle slices for a total of 680 calories.

— Sausage, eggs, and American cheese are layered between two waffle slices for a total of 680 calories. Bacon, Egg & Cheese Maple Waffle Sandwich — Thick cut smoked bacon, eggs, and American cheese are layered between two waffle slices for 550 calories.

— Thick cut smoked bacon, eggs, and American cheese are layered between two waffle slices for 550 calories. Ham, Egg & Cheese Maple Waffle Sandwich — Thin sliced black forest ham, eggs, and American cheese are layered between two waffle slices for 550 calories.

Here’s how Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) users are reacting to the news about the new Burger King breakfast menu items.

“Every time @BurgerKing I was expecting it to at least look like a waffle. At least it’s better than the taco.”

“Lego my eggo burgwr king id rathr eat Mcdick cheese on a waffle then your poor attempt at breakfast sandwich.”

“@BurgerKing are these waffles supposed to be burnt, hard discs?”

“Waffle sandwiches? No thanks. Just please never get rid of your croissants.”

“Burger King oughta be ashamed of that maple waffle sandwich.”

“@BurgerKing what kind of waffle is this!!!? This things dryer than a dryer sheet.”

So maybe Restaurant Brands International’s (NYSE: QSR ) Burger King doesn’t quite have this waffle thing figured out just yet. Here’s hoping it gets better as employees adjust to the new breakfast menu items.

