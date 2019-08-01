The Burger King Impossible Whopper is going to be available across the U.S. stating next week.

This will have Restaurant Brands International’s (NYSE: QSR ) Burger King selling the sandwich at many more locations that its previous limited tests. It will also give the company an idea of how well the product will perform indifferent areas of the country.

This expansion of the Burger King Impossible Whopper will include a special promotion available through DoorDash and its own app. This will let customers try the Impossible Whopper and a normal Whopper so that they can compare tastes.

Customers that do want to make the switch over to the Burger King Impossible Whopper will end up paying more. The meatless burger costs $5.59, which is roughly $1.00 more than the normal Whopper, reports CNNBusiness.

Here’s how Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) users are reacting to the news that the Burger King Impossible Whopper is going nationwide.

“I’m in, but only as long as it’s not made on the same grill as the beef.”

“I could CRY, find me at BK next week pushing your kids out of the way for my impossible whopper.”

“I mean….the impossible whopper isnt a horrible idea….but them workers gon throw that shit together and make the burger worse.”

“You know a product is real legit if the company funds a taste test of the old vs. new one.”

The Burger King Impossible Whopper will go nationwide starting on Aug. 8.

