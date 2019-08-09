Coca-Cola x KITH Collab 2019: 9 Things to Know About the Season 4 Collection

Another Coca-Cola x KITH collab is here and its features a wide range of products for customers to purchase.

Source: Shutterstock

Here’s what to know about the fourth season of the Coca-Cola x KITH collab.

This collaboration includes shoes, jackets, swimwear, shorts and just about any other article of clothing you can think of.

However, customers are going to want to work fast if they want to get their hands on some of the goods.

The sale only just started today at 11:00 a.m. ET and already there are several products that are sold out.

Some of the more popular items include the shoes, button-up Hawaiian shirts and the half zipper hoodies.

Customers that are looking for something outside of clothing also still have choices available to them.

This includes the Coca-Cola x KITH collab featuring surfboards and skateboard decks all covered with the Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO

(NYSE: Anyone that is looking to spice up their messenger bad with some flair can also get a set of pins that are part of the collaboration.

One of the more standout items that it still for sale at the time of this writing is the Coca-Cola denim jacket.

However, the prices aren’t cheap and this particular jacket will set customers back $280.

You can follow this link to check out the Coca-Cola x KITH collab for yourself and see if there’s anything you want to purchase before it sells out.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.