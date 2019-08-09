Coca-Cola x KITH Collab 2019: 9 Things to Know About the Season 4 Collection

Another Coca-Cola x KITH collab is here and its features a wide range of products for customers to purchase.
Here’s what to know about the fourth season of the Coca-Cola x KITH collab.
- This collaboration includes shoes, jackets, swimwear, shorts and just about any other article of clothing you can think of.
- However, customers are going to want to work fast if they want to get their hands on some of the goods.
- The sale only just started today at 11:00 a.m. ET and already there are several products that are sold out.
- Some of the more popular items include the shoes, button-up Hawaiian shirts and the half zipper hoodies.
- Customers that are looking for something outside of clothing also still have choices available to them.
- This includes the Coca-Cola x KITH collab featuring surfboards and skateboard decks all covered with the Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) logo.
- Anyone that is looking to spice up their messenger bad with some flair can also get a set of pins that are part of the collaboration.
- One of the more standout items that it still for sale at the time of this writing is the Coca-Cola denim jacket.
- However, the prices aren’t cheap and this particular jacket will set customers back $280.
You can follow this link to check out the Coca-Cola x KITH collab for yourself and see if there’s anything you want to purchase before it sells out.
As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.