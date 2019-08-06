Ford Shelby GT500 Specs: 11 Things to Know

The Ford Shelby GT500 specs are out and it’s the most powerful car in the company’s history.

Source: Shutterstock

Here’s what to know about the new super car from Ford (NYSE: F ).

The Ford Shelby GT500 is sporting a 5.2-liter V8 engine with 650 horsepower and 625 pound-foot of torque.

The lets the super car go from 0 mph to 60 mph in the mid three second range.

The company also says that the Ford Shelby GT500 is able to reach 100 mph from a standstill in just 10.6 seconds.

It also allows it to complete a quarter-mile run in under 11 seconds.

The vehicle features a hood vent and six heat exchangers for heavy airflow.

It’s a also sporting a dual-clutch transmission that allows for faster shifting than a normal manual.

There’s also a rotary shift knob in the car for switching between Park, Reverse, Neutral and Drive.

The Ford Shelby GT500 will be available in three colors: Rapid Red, Twister Orange, and Iconic Silver.

It also has a fair amount of carbon fiber, including the spoiler, as well as the area around the gauges on the interior.

However, we don’t yet know what price customers will have to pay for the vehicle.

What we do know is that customers won’t be able to purchase the Ford Shelby GT500 until 2020.

You can follow these links to learn more about the Ford Shelby GT500 and how it stacks up to the competition.

