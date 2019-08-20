Harley-Davidson Lineup for 2020: What We Know

The Harley-Davidson lineup for 2020 has been announced by the motorcycle company.

Source: Alex Erofeenkov / Shutterstock.com

Here’s what we know so far about the next generation of Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG ) motorcycles.

The company will be introducing an new motorcycle for 2020 called the LiveWire.

This is an all electric motorcycle that has a range of up to 146 miles on a single charge.

The new motorycle from the company is designed with the urban rider in mind.

Due to this, there will be no need for clutching or gear shifting while driving the LiveWire.

The next product in the Harley-Davidson lineup for 2020 is the Low Rider S.

This offering is one that the company says is more focused on performance, power and handling.

It features a Softail chassis that gets its power from the Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine.

Next up on the Harley-Davidson lineup for 2020 list is the CVO Tri Glide.

This is a new trike from the company that is made with long trips in mind.

That means it has a greater focus on stability and easy handling for its drivers.

It will feature the Milwaukee-Eight 117 powertrain, which is exclusive to this trike.

There’s also new technology coming with the Harley-Davidson lineup for 2020.

This includes the Reflex Defensive Rider Systems that is designed to assist drivers on the road with acceleration, traction and more.

H-D Connect, a subscription service, is also coming.

It will allow riders to better keep track of their motorcycles with the help of the Harley-Davidson app.

You can learn more about the Harley-Davidson lineup for 2020 by following this link.

HOG stock was down 1% as of noon Tuesday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.