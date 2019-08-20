Harley-Davidson Lineup for 2020: What We Know

The Harley-Davidson lineup for 2020 has been announced by the motorcycle company.
Here’s what we know so far about the next generation of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) motorcycles.
- The company will be introducing an new motorcycle for 2020 called the LiveWire.
- This is an all electric motorcycle that has a range of up to 146 miles on a single charge.
- The new motorycle from the company is designed with the urban rider in mind.
- Due to this, there will be no need for clutching or gear shifting while driving the LiveWire.
- The next product in the Harley-Davidson lineup for 2020 is the Low Rider S.
- This offering is one that the company says is more focused on performance, power and handling.
- It features a Softail chassis that gets its power from the Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine.
- Next up on the Harley-Davidson lineup for 2020 list is the CVO Tri Glide.
- This is a new trike from the company that is made with long trips in mind.
- That means it has a greater focus on stability and easy handling for its drivers.
- It will feature the Milwaukee-Eight 117 powertrain, which is exclusive to this trike.
- There’s also new technology coming with the Harley-Davidson lineup for 2020.
- This includes the Reflex Defensive Rider Systems that is designed to assist drivers on the road with acceleration, traction and more.
- H-D Connect, a subscription service, is also coming.
- It will allow riders to better keep track of their motorcycles with the help of the Harley-Davidson app.
You can learn more about the Harley-Davidson lineup for 2020 by following this link.
HOG stock was down 1% as of noon Tuesday.
As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.