International Beer Day 2019: 5 Beer Images to Post on Social Media

Celebrate with this gallery of images

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Aug 2, 2019, 1:10 pm EDT

International Beer Day 2019 is here and we have a collection of images to share on social media.

Source: Shutterstock

International Beer Day 2019 will takes place every year on the first Friday of August. It’s serves as a time for bars and breweries to hold special events for customers. We don’t have any particular list of deals, but it might be worth it for customers to check with local pubs about deals today.

International Beer Day 2019 is far from the first time that the special event has taken place. The holiday celebrating beer got its start back in 2008 and has been going strong since. Funnily enough, that means International Beer Day isn’t quite old enough to drink yet, but that doesn’t mean others can’t drink one in its place.

Feel free to share the following beer images to Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Instagram, Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) or any other form of social media in celebration of International Beer Day 2019.


Source: Shutterstock


Source: Shutterstock


Source: Shutterstock


Source: Shutterstock


Source: Shutterstock

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

