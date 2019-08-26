KFC Beyond Fried Chicken: 11 Things to Know About the Colonel’s Plant-Based Chicken Test

KFC Beyond Fried Chicken is coming as the chain tests out the plant-based alternative.

Source: Bjoern Wylezich / Shutterstock.com

Here are a few things to know about Yum Brands’ (NYSE: YUM ) KFC Beyond Fried Chicken.

KFC is currently only going to be holding a small test of the Beyond Fried Chicken.

This means that it will be showing up in a single store in Atlanta, Ga.

The store that will be hosting this test is in Smyrna, which is close to the SunTrust Park.

Customers will be able to try out two different versions of the KFC Beyond Fried Chicken.

This includes having the choice between chicken wings or chicken nuggets.

Customers will be able to pick up the fake chicken wings for $1 each.

This includes an offer of six chicken wings for $6 and 12 chicken wings for $12.

When it comes to nuggets, customers can choose between a six count and 12 count.

The six count costs $6.49 and the 12 count costs $8.49.

There’s also an option that will let customers order the chicken nuggets a la carte for $1.99.

This option only contains four of the fake chicken nuggets.

This is far from the first time that Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND ) has teamed up with a restaurant chain to offer its meat substitutes. Another recent deal has the company adding its fake meat to customers at Subway with the Beyond Meatball Marinara sub.

BYND stock was up 5% as of noon Monday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.