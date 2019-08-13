PSL News 2019: Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Release Date

PSL news 2019 has fans gearing up for the release of the seasonal drink from Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX ).

While there’s no official PSL news 2019 from Starbucks itself about the release date for its drink, it’s employees are spilling the coffee beans. Several have taken to social media and are saying that the chain will be bringing the Pumpkin Spice Latte back on Aug. 27, 2019.

If these Starbucks employees have it right, then this means it will be the earliest official release of the Pumpkin Spice Latte in the history of the drink. It will be one day earlier than the launch of Aug. 28 from last year.

While most customers may be waiting until Aug. 27 to get their hands on the Pumpkin Spice Latte, some might try to earlier than that. The Pumpkin Spice Latte has had secret early releases in years past and that may be the case again this year, reports Business Insider.

It’s also worth noting that there was more positive PSL news 2019 for fans of the drink earlier this month. This came in the form of a new Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Creamer. Customers can now buy this at grocery stores to make their own Pumpkin Spice Latte at home.

The release of the Pumpkin Spice Creamer from Starbucks comes alongside a wave of new pumpkin spice products. That includes Pumpkin Spice Flavored Ground Coffee K-Cup Pods, Pumpkin Spice Flavored Ground Coffee, Pumpkin Spice Latte K-Cup Pods; Instant Pumpkin Spice Latte; and Pumpkin Spice Latte Ready-to-Drink products.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.