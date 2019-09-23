5 Top Stocks After the U.S.-China Trade Talks Resume

Chinese trade delegates recently cancelled a planned visit to farms in the U.S. heartland. This raised concerns among market pundits about progress on the trade front between the world’s two largest economies.

Source: Shutterstock

Chinese officials were expected to visit the farms as a goodwill gesture but cancelled the tour after President Trump said that he wasn’t interested in making “a partial deal” with China. U.S. farming, from apricots to soybeans, has had to bear the brunt of China’s retaliatory tariffs, along with extreme weather conditions, for quite some time now.

But not all hope was lost! The countries have agreed to maintain communication and have discussed the details of their next round of trade talks, slated to occur in October. What’s more, the U.S. Trade Representative’s office confirmed that the recent talks with China have been “productive.” China’s Commerce Ministry also added that the talks were “constructive.”

By the way, China’s senior agricultural representative did confirm that Chinese officials did not cancel plans to visit U.S. farms because of obstacles that arose during the trade negotiations. Chinese officials, in fact, added that the “outcome” of the talks was positive. A report by state-backed media outlet Yicai stated that “there was a good outcome from the negotiations in the agriculture area, too. The two sides had thorough and candid communications.”

Thus, the next obvious question is which are the top stocks to keep an eye on given that the recent China-U.S. trade talks have been productive? Strangely, the top stocks to watch are the same companies that suffered the most when the trade war erupted.

Top Stock to Watch: Walmart

The world’s largest retailer, Walmart (NYSE: W MT) should be a clear winner when the trade issues finally cool off. After all, almost three-fourths of the merchandise sold in Walmart’s stores are manufactured in China. And a 10% to 15% increase in the prices of goods it imports from China could easily dent Walmart’s bottom line.

Walmart stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current fiscal-year earnings has moved up 1.4% in the past 60 days. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Walmart stock flaunts a Growth Score of A and has outperformed the Retail – Supermarkets industry so far this year (+25.6% vs +22.0%).

Top Stock to Watch: Deere & Company

One of the biggest problems Deere NYSE: DE ) stock is facing is diminishing demand from the United States as the company struggles to sell products overseas due to trade tensions.

For instance, the tariff China imposed on U.S.-grown soy beans has affected the crop’s sale in China. As a result, domestic farmers aren’t interested in buying agricultural equipment, including tractors and pickers, from the likes of Deere. Therefore, Deere stock will benefit from a halt in the tariff war.

Deere stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 6.3%, better than the Manufacturing – Farm Equipment industry’s projected decline of 4.6%. Deere stock has outperformed the broader industry over the past year (+8.3% vs +7.8%).

Top Stock to Watch: Ford Motor

Ford (NYSE: F ) stock is fighting an uphill battle, thanks to trade-related issues. Tariffs on materials imported from China as well as tariffs on vehicles exported to China are some of the headwinds confronting Ford stock.

CEO James Hackett has warned that steel tariffs have impacted the company’s profits by $1 billion last year. Consequently, a trade deal certainly bodes well for the manufacturer of a range of cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles and electrified vehicles.

Ford stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next-quarter earnings has moved up 3.7% in the past 60 days.

The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the next year is 3.1%. Ford stock has outperformed the broader Automotive – Domestic industry so far this year (+19.8% vs +1.6%).

Top Stock to Watch: Boeing

And the biggest gainer from a trade will certainly be Boeing (NYSE: BA ) stock. After all, the aerospace giant sells about a fourth of its commercial aircraft to Chinese customers. And how can we forget that China had threatened to impose tariffs on several American products, including airplanes, if there is no trade truce? But, with tariff scares behind us for now, the owners of Boeing stock have ample reasons to rejoice.

Boeing currently has a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2020 earnings has risen 0.8% over the past 60 days. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for next year is more than 100%, higher than the Aerospace – Defense industry’s projected rally of 16.4%. Boeing stock has outperformed the broader industry over the past month (+5.7% vs +3.6%).

Top Stock to Watch: Intel

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) in particular is expected to gain immensely. The company generates much of its revenues from China, and sells more there than in the United States. China, in fact, heavily relies on U.S. chipmakers.

Intel stock currently has a Zacks Rank of #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has moved up 3.3% over the past 60 days. While the company flaunts a Growth Score of B, it has outperformed the broader Semiconductor – General industry over the past month (+11.3% vs +7.7%).

