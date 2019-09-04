Android 10 Release: 13 Things for Users to Know

The Android 10 release is here, but not everyone has access to the newest mobile operating system from Alphabet’s (NASDAQ: GOOG , GOOGL ) Google.

Source: quietbits / Shutterstock.com

Here’s what to know about the Android 10 release.

The current release only has Android 10 coming to Pixel devices, as well as a couple of other smartphone models.

This release also bring a load of new features with it.

One of those new features that users are sure to love is Dark theme.

There’s also a new Live Caption feature that lets users add captions to media playing on their devices.

Smart Reply is another new feature that lets the device respond to messages for the user.

It can also then perform other actions, such as entering location information for a meeting place.

Google notes that this feature will also work with various messaging services.

The Android 10 release also brings with it a load of new security features and options for users.

That includes opting out of ad targeting and personalization.

One new feature that can help out those working is Focus mode.

This new mode lets users turn off certain apps while they work so that they can avoid distractions.

This feature is still only in its beta phase.

Family link is another new feature that will let parents better control how their children use their devices.

You can follow this link to learn more about the new features that come with the Android 10 release.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.