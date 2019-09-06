Friday Apple Rumors: 2019 iPhone Line May Include Ultra Wide Band Tech

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of Ultra Wide Band coming to AAPL devices. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

Ultra Wide Band: A new rumors claims that Apple is going to add Ultra Wide Band tech to the 2019 iPhone lineup, reports AppleInsider. According to this rumor, the technology will allow the company to offer more services to owners. Among these is a possible indoor navigation feature. This would possible work through the company’s Maps app. The source of this rumor is analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has a solid track record when it comes to rumors about AAPL.

Project Zero: Apple is arguing back against claims made by Project Zero about its iOS security, 9to5Mac notes. This has the tech company claiming that Project Zero, which belongs to Alphabet’s (NASDAQ: GOOG , GOOGL ) Google, overstated some of the dangers in its blog post. It notes that this includes some of the security flaws being incredibly limited in both scope and time. The company then goes onto boast that iOS security is “unmatched.”

Siri Support: It looks like Apple is working on some upgrades to Siri, reports The Guardian. A recent memo leak claims that the tech company wants to add support for conversations about health, machine translations and more to the virtual assistant. The memo notes that these features are scheduled for fall 2021. It also says that finer control over music playing commands will be coming with iOS 13.

