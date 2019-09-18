AR News: Facebook, Ray-Ban Team Up on ‘Orion’ Smart Glasses

AR news for Wednesday includes a possible partnership between Facebook (NASDAQ: FB ) and Ray-Ban.

According to some recent AR news reports, Facebook is working together with the company to create a pair of AR glasses. These aren’t just a novelty item either. FB wants them to be able to completely replace smartphones.

So when exactly can customers expect to see Facebook smart glasses launch? The current AR news reports say that FB is hoping to have them ready sometime between 2023 and 2025. However, it’s possible that they will come out later than this, or not at all.

What we do know is that Facebook is reportedly calling the smart glasses “Orion”, but this is only a codename. There’s also been talk that the social media company is creating a ring device and smart assistant that allow users to control the AR device, reports CNBC.

Other reports have been claiming that a different pair of AR glasses will be coming from Ray-Ban. These rumors say that the smart glasses are going by the codename “Stella” and will come out before Orion. However, it may not include all the extra features that Orion will reportedly come with.

Facebook is also far from the only company that has an interest in creating AR glasses. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) is another major tech company that is looking to release its own pair of smart glasses. That’s bad news for FB as rumors claim AAPL’s AR glasses may launch as early as 2021.

